Submit report on Dehradun-Mussorie foothill loss: Uttarakhand HC to state government

The petitioner requested the court that throughout the Rajpur region, the foothills have been systematically destroyed.

Published: 28th May 2021 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2021 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Uttarakhand High Court

Uttarakhand High Court (File Photo| PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday directed the state government to submit a detailed report in response to a PIL on illegal constructions at the foothills between Dehradun and Mussorie region.

The court also directed to seal any kind of construction that is in contravention to the building by-laws, which clearly mandate that no construction can be carried out where the angle of slope is over 30 degrees. The PIL was filed by social activist Reenu Paul.

Abhijay Negi, counsel for the petitioner, said: "The division bench of the High Court has directed the vice-chairman of Mussorie-Dehradun development authority and municipal commissioner Dehradun to personally inspect the foothills, especially in Rajpur area forthwith. Any construction found in contravention of building by-laws contained in the 2015 amendment should be sealed."

According to the petitioner, the foothills policy mandates that the small hillocks that define the early features of the Shivalik range are preserved. The petitioner requested the court that throughout the Rajpur region, the foothills have been systematically destroyed.

He produced photographs before the court showing the damage caused to the local ecology. On May 3, the court had directed Nagar Nigam Dehradun and Mussoorie Dehradun Development authority to submit a report to the court by May 26, but it has not been submitted yet.

The court took a serious view of the matter and the respondents were given another opportunity to file a proper report and affidavit by June 9. The Uttarakhand Biodiversity Board was also directed to file a reply by that date. The court will hear the matter on June 16.

