STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Woman advocate in Uttar Pradesh tries self-immolation over police 'inaction' on rape complaint

Martand Prakash Singh said a detailed probe is on into the matter and two more police teams have been formed to nab the accused.

Published: 28th May 2021 10:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2021 10:44 PM   |  A+A-

Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MATHURA: Upset with alleged police inaction over the complaint of her rape by a law professor and three others, a woman lawyer on Friday attempted self-immolation in front of a police station but was stopped before she lit the matchstick.

"She doused herself with some inflammable liquid but her efforts were foiled by two policemen," Mathura City Superintendent of Police Martand Prakash Singh said.

Denying police inaction, Singh said a detailed probe is on into the matter and two more police teams have been formed to nab the accused.

On the woman's complaint, an FIR was lodged earlier at the Highway police station in Mathura on May 7 against a law professor of a local college and his three accomplices for allegedly sexually assaulting her a day earlier, police said.

But, alleging that she was neither sent for any medical examination nor any action was taken against the alleged culprits, she submitted an application to the SSP on May 13, and threatened to burn herself to death in front of the police station, they said.

Denying police inaction in the case, officials said her statement under section 161 of the CrPC was taken on May 7 and under section 164 of the CrPc while her medical examination too conducted on May 15 as her COVID-19 test report was received late, police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Crime Uttar Pradesh rape crime against women
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp