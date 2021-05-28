STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
YouTuber held for 'harming' Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani's reputation through doctored video

The police recently came across a 'doctored video; of the chief minister, which the accused had shared on his Facebook account, sub-inspector A S Agravat of Madhavpur police said.

Published: 28th May 2021 04:04 PM

Vijay Rupani

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PORBANDAR: A 22-year-old man from a village in Porbandar has been arrested for allegedly trying to harm Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's reputation by creating and uploading a "doctored video", using a part of the latter's recent speech, police said on Friday.

Vivek Parmar, a resident of Gorsar village, was on Thursday arrested under IPC section 469, which deals with forgery for the purpose of harming reputation, sub-inspector A S Agravat of Madhavpur police said.

Investigations have revealed that Parmar, a Commerce graduate, shared funny videos at regular intervals on his YouTube and Facebook accounts, he said.

The police recently came across a "doctored video" of the chief minister, which the accused had shared on his Facebook account, he said.

"Parmar is accused of creating and circulating an indecent doctored video clip, using some portion of the chief minister's original speech, with an intention to harm the latter's reputation and position," the official said, quoting the FIR.

The "indecent doctored video" has since been removed from Parmar's Facebook and YouTube profiles, he said.

The accused had allegedly used Rupani's recent address to the media about cyclone Tauktae.

Two weeks ago, a disc jockey (DJ) was arrested in Vadodara on the same charges for making a spoof video of Rupani by using the latter's old speech on potatoes.

