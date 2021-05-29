STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CBI arrests four FCI officials in bribery case in Madhya Pradesh, Rs 3 crore seized

The agency laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant.

Published: 29th May 2021 09:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2021 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Central Bureau of Investigation; CBI

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The CBI on Saturday arrested four officials of the Food Corporation of India (FCI), including a divisional manager, two managers and an assistant, in a bribery case.

The CBI teams also raided six places related to the arrested officials, including their residential premises, on Friday and Saturday and seized Rs 3.01 crore cash, 387 gm gold jewellery and 670 gm silver jewellery and some incriminating documents.

The cash was allegedly kept in envelopes. Some of the bundles were marked or contained names, dates and amounts etc. Some cash was allegedly found in a heavy safety chest concealed in an wooden almirah. A note counting machine was also found. A diary was also recovered containing the alleged records including cash amounts, dates, and names.

A case was registered on a complaint against the FCI manager (accounts) at the divisional office in Bhopal on the allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh for releasing the pending bills of the complainant's company for January, February, and March at Rs 50,000 per month. 

It was also alleged that the accused demanded Rs 70,000 each for the new bills to be submitted.

The agency laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant.

The arrested FCI officials are  Harish Hinonia (divisional manager), Arun Shrivastava, (manager, accounts), Mohan Parate (manager, security) and Kishore Meena, Asstt. (Grade-I).

The arrested foursome was produced before a designated CBI court on Saturday. The court remanded them into CBI custody till June 2.

