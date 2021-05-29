STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre's latest citizenship move back door entry of CAA, exposes Modi government's fascist nature: Left

CPI general secretary D Raja said there were huge protests against the CAA 2019 before the agitators relented because of the coronavirus pandemic, while some protests earlier were "ruthlessly crushed"

Published: 29th May 2021 05:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 05:45 PM   |  A+A-

Activists hold placards during anti-Citizenship Act protest. (Photo| PTI)

Activists hold placards during anti-Citizenship Act protest. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre's move to verify and approve citizenship applications from members of minority communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh living in five Indian states reveals the government's "fascist character" and is a way to give a "back door entry" to the CAA-2019, the Left parties alleged Saturday.

The Centre on Friday issued a gazette notification granting powers under existing rules to authorities in 13 districts of Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab to accept, verify and approve citizenship applications from members of minority communities hailing from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

With the Centre yet to frame rules under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019, which was fiercely protested against by various sections, the order has been issued under the Citizenship Act, 1955 and the Citizenship Rules, 2009.

The Friday notification lists Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians as the communities that will be allowed.

The applications will have to be submitted online.

"Subterfuge. Rules under CAA 2019 not framed, yet the Central govt issues gazette notification to implement it. Petitions challenging Constitutional validity of CAA continue to remain unheard. Hope SC takes this up promptly & stops back door implementation," CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said in a Tweet.

CPI general secretary D Raja alleged the move "completely exposes the fascist character" of the present government.

He said there were huge protests against the CAA 2019 before the agitators relented because of the coronavirus pandemic, while some protests earlier were "ruthlessly crushed".

"It (the latest citizenship move) shows the insensitivity of a government if it pursues its political agenda at a time when thousands are dying every day due to a pandemic. This exposes the government as insensitive, anti-people and anti-democracy," he said.

Dipankar Bhattacharya, CPI-ML general secretary, questioned as to how such an order can be passed when the CAA rules are still not in place.

"In election rallies, BJP leaders were 'distributing' citizenship like they deposited those Rs 15 lakh in every account. Now they are asking for applications from refugees! So if you're an undocumented citizen, you now become a refugee! By the way, are the CAA rules in place?" he asked.

In December 2019, the Parliament had amended the Citizenship Act to grant citizenship to illegal immigrants belonging to Hindu, Jain, Sikh, Parsi, Christian and Buddhist communities -- but not Muslims -- from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Under this law, they will be granted fast track Indian citizenship in six years.

So far, 12 years of residence has been the standard eligibility requirement for citizenship through naturalisation.

The legislation was passed amid strong criticism from the Opposition, which has been calling it discriminatory, and triggered massive nationwide protests.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Citizenship Act CAA
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp