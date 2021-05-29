STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's health condition is stable

Treating doctors are on constant vigil on his health situation and will take appropriate measures from time to time, assured the hospital.

Published: 29th May 2021 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee

Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

KOLKATA: The health condition of former Chief Minister of West Bengal, Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, who was admitted to the hospital after testing COVID-19 positive, is now stable.

As per the official release by Woodlands Hospital Critical Care Department on Saturday morning, "Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee (age 77 years) and Former Chief Minister of West Bengal, admitted on May 25, 2021, at 12.32 pm in Woodlands Hospital Critical Care Department. He is now stable."

"He presented with drowsiness and shortness of breath. He was detected SarsCov2 positive on May 18, 2021. He is on intermittent BIPAP with 3 litres of oxygen, SpO2 maintaining at 92 percent. He is presently conscious, alert and talking sensibly. He has a mild dry cough," informed the hospital.

The hospital authorities further informed, "Blood pressure is stable, he is having a heart rate of 60/min. Urine output is satisfactory. He is taking food orally. His capillary blood glucose levels are normal now. He is on Injection Clexane, Injection Solumedrol, Injection Remdesivir (day 5) and other supportive measures."

Treating doctors are on constant vigil on his health situation and will take appropriate measures from time to time, assured the hospital.

Representing the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was the Chief Minister of West Bengal from 2000 to 2011. At present, Mamata Banerjee is the Chief Minister of West Bengal from 2012 onwards.

