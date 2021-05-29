STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian origin individuals in US donate two oxygen concentrators to Vaishali PHC 

These good Samaritans raise funds, and arrange oxygen concentrators which are shipped directly to different parts of India, through a voluntary group formed by them.

Published: 29th May 2021

The members of the voluntary group along with the oxygen concentrators they sent to India.

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: A group formed by individuals of Indian origin in the US donated two oxygen concentrators to a Primary Health Centre in Vaishali district.

Settled in the US, Sanjay Gupta, Manika Agrawal, Ankit Agarwal, Chaitali, Vikas Malik and Kavindra Taliyan formed a voluntary group called "CovidCare4U.Org" in Madison to help people and health care centres located in rural areas of India that provide free treatment to Covid-19 patients. 

So far they have donated two oxygen concentrators to the PHC based in Vaishali's Belsar.

These good Samaritans who are settled in different parts of the country raise funds, and arrange oxygen concentrators which are shipped directly to different parts of India.

CA Abhishek Raj aka Raja Bhaiya said that the two equipments will benefit at least three to four lakh people in the area. Raja Bhaiya who had contested in the last Assembly Elections from Vaishali, had approached the team of covidcare4u.org through Binit Prasad later requested the group to extend a helping hand to the residents of Vaishali.

"Taking into account the possibility of a third wave of Covid-19, the PHC will require ICU beds, ambulance and other essential amenities. We are arranging necessary facilities for the residents of Vaishali," he said.

