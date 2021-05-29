STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, both leaders express gratitude

This is Jaishankar and Blinken’s second meeting within a month. Earlier in the month, the leaders had met on the sidelines of the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting in London.

Published: 29th May 2021 12:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 12:23 AM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo| PTI)

By Pushkar Banakar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on a five-day visit to the US, met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken where both leaders express gratitude for being there for the other in difficult times.

“We have a lot of issues to discuss. I think our relations have grown stronger over the years and I am very confident that it will continue to do so. I want to express our gratitude to the administration and US for their strong support and solidarity at the moment of great difficulty for us,” Jaishankar said.

Blinken said that the US and India are working together on many important challenges of the current time that have a profound impact on citizens.

“We are united in confronting COVID-19 together. In the early days of COVID-19, India was there for the US, something we will never forget. Now we want to make sure that we are there for and with India,” he said and added that the partnership between US and India is vital, strong, and is increasingly productive.

This is Jaishankar and Blinken's second meeting within a month. Earlier in the month, the leaders had met on the sidelines of the G7 foreign ministers' meeting in London.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar met Defense Secretary Llyod Austin. “A warm meeting with US @SecDef Lloyd Austin. A comprehensive conversation about further developing our strategic and defence partnership. Exchanged views on contemporary security challenges. Expressed appreciation of the US military role in responding to the Covid situation,” Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting.

