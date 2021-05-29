Kolkata diary: All that's happening in the City of Joy

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

Stadium turned into COVID Care Centre

A stadium in Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district has been converted into a satellite COVID-19 treatment facility of the Nehru Memorial Techno Global Hospital. The centre has onsite doctors and nurses to monitor the patients. Other facilities include oxygen administration, including high-flow support, and X-ray.

It facility is primarily for patients from Barrackpore, Khardah, Titagarh and nearby areas. The centre started with 35 beds and will add another 35 beds in a week and a further 30 by June 7. The initiative was taken after Barrackpore MLA Raj Chakrabarty approached the Nehru Memorial Techno Global Hospital and suggested converting the stadium as a treatment facility.

Don Bosco School opens classrooms for COVID care

Don Bosco School in Park Circus has opened up its classroom for treatment of Covid-19 patients. A 30-bed facility has been set up in a classroom on the ground floor of the building. The facility has beds with oxygen support.

"As of now schools are closed and we are not sure when we will be able to reopen the campus. When we have the space and facilities, we thought we should make it available for medical service and reach out to the needy," said an official of the school.

Doctors among the parents of the school's present and previous students are working together with the school management to dispense COVID care. West Bengal on Thursday extended the COVID lockdown till June 15.

Higher secondary exams by July-end

Due to the pandemic, the state education board has decided to push higher secondary (Class XII) exams to the last week of July and secondary (Class X) exams to the second week of August. Exams will only be held for the main papers at home centres (the school that the student attends). Exams won’t be conducted for additional papers.

The Central boards - CBSE and he Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations - are yet to announce the date for the Class XII exams. Both boards are set to review the pandemic situation in the first week of June.

Free tutorial on digital platforms for children

Students of Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira in Belur will offer free tutorials on digital platforms to under-privileged students from Class III to VIII six days a week, according to a plan drawn up by the college.

According to a notice issued by the college authorities, classes will be held from 7 am to 8 pm in Bengali, English, Social Studies, History, Geography, Mathematics, Science and Environmental Science.

A detailed schedule has been uploaded on the Facebook page of the college. YouTube links for the different classes have been uploaded too.