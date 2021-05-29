STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Near home' COVID vaccination centres will benefit 14 crore senior citizens: Centre

This ministry had earlier flagged the problems faced by persons with disabilities in testing, treatment and vaccination to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Published: 29th May 2021 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Covid Vaccine, Vaccination, health workers

A health worker during the COVID-19 vaccination drive. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: 'Near to home' vaccination centres will benefit around 14 crore senior citizens and 2.2 crore differently-abled people, said Union Minister of state for Social Justice and Empowerment Rattan Lal Kataria on Friday.

This ministry had earlier flagged the problems faced by persons with disabilities in testing, treatment and vaccination to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is committed to the cause of weaker sections of society and other vulnerable groups, said Kataria.

The ministry has launched a helpline number to provide psychological support to people belonging to the transgender community. Counselling is available for transgender persons who are facing stress owing to the pandemic.

The ministry has also announced a one-time subsistence allowance of Rs 1,500 for transgender persons who are adversely affected by the lockdown. The financial assistance, as an interim relief measure, was also extended last year to around 7,000 transgender people.

Kataria said the ministry had urged state governments to spread awareness among the transgender community in vernacular languages.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID vaccine COVID19 Coronavirus Rattan Lal Kataria
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp