'Near home' COVID vaccination centres will benefit 14 crore senior citizens: Centre

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: 'Near to home' vaccination centres will benefit around 14 crore senior citizens and 2.2 crore differently-abled people, said Union Minister of state for Social Justice and Empowerment Rattan Lal Kataria on Friday.

This ministry had earlier flagged the problems faced by persons with disabilities in testing, treatment and vaccination to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is committed to the cause of weaker sections of society and other vulnerable groups, said Kataria.

The ministry has launched a helpline number to provide psychological support to people belonging to the transgender community. Counselling is available for transgender persons who are facing stress owing to the pandemic.

The ministry has also announced a one-time subsistence allowance of Rs 1,500 for transgender persons who are adversely affected by the lockdown. The financial assistance, as an interim relief measure, was also extended last year to around 7,000 transgender people.

Kataria said the ministry had urged state governments to spread awareness among the transgender community in vernacular languages.