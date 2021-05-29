Rajasthan government, opposition BJP lock horns over wastage of COVID vaccine

Rajesh Asnani By

JAIPUR : Political tussle in Rajasthan over vaccine wastage is intensifying. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has refuted allegations made by the BJP of wastage of 11 lakh doses and questioned the data released on the government's CoWin app.

The chief minister of the Congress government claimed that the state's vaccine wastage rate was only two per cent, which is much less than the national average of six per cent. He said the BJP was trying to mislead people.

Gehlot said in the initial days of the vaccination drive, the entry of 2.95 lakh doses was made twice at many vaccination centres on CoWin, software for tracking the vaccines, due to technical problems.

Due to this, the number of vaccines shown on the software was stated to be 17001220, which is not correct. Gehlot stated that earlier in the CoWIN software, the name of the beneficiary was automatically entered.

If people did not get the vaccine in the coefficient of 10, then the other beneficiary could not have an offline entry, which caused the vaccine to deteriorate. "For this reason, we wrote to the Centre seeking offline registration so that the vaccine is not wasted," he said.

Gehlot was apparently responding to the allegations of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who said that the 'Rajasthan model' of combating the pandemic was nothing but Congress mismanagement of the health service. He accused the state government of hiding the fatality and case data and doing politics to blame the Modi government.

This has been said by other leaders of the opposition also, particularly from the saffron party. Chief Minister Gehlot hit back by saying that the BJP was trying to lower the morale of corona warriors. "In the virtual conference held on May 21, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had said that there was a technical problem in the Central government portal which showed an increase in the percentage of vaccine wastage," he said.