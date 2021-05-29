States bat for shorter Class XII exams, final decision in 2-3 days

Sumi Sukanya Dutta By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over 30 states and Union territories have written to the Union Education Ministry requesting to conduct a shorter version of the CBSE Class XII board examinations for all subjects at home schools, top officials told this newspaper.

Following a May 23 meeting between top authorities from the Centre and states on holding the board examination, the central government had asked states to send detailed suggestions within two days.

Senior officials in the ministry said barring Delhi and Maharashtra, 32 states and Union territories have asked the Centre to hold the examinations, citing that these tests are crucial for the children's future and career prospects. Delhi and Maharashtra, however, have said allowing gathering at exam centres could cause massive risks of infection to students and teachers and these tests could turn into superspreader events.

Also, 29 states except for Telangana, Rajasthan and Tripura have asked the Centre to organise the shorter version exam, spanning 90 minutes each, for all subjects, in which the majority of the questions will be objective or short answer types.

The CBSE had proposed two options, one where an exam of only 19 major subjects can be taken while evaluation for other subjects can be carried out based on the internal assessment and the second preferred by most states.

"We have received the responses from the states and are in the process of analysing them the majority of the states are in favour of conducting shorter versions of tests for all subjects and completing the process from exam to results within 45 days," said a senior government official.

The official added if the tests are taken at all CBSEaffiliated schools, it will raise the number of centres and will reduce crowding. "As we have said the final decision on Class XII board exams will be announced before June 1, we will announce within the next 2-3 days," the official said.