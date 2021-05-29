STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

States bat for shorter Class XII exams, final decision in 2-3 days

The official added if the tests are taken at all CBSEaffiliated schools, it will raise the number of centres and will reduce crowding.

Published: 29th May 2021 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Exams, examination

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over 30 states and Union territories have written to the Union Education Ministry requesting to conduct a shorter version of the CBSE Class XII board examinations for all subjects at home schools, top officials told this newspaper.

Following a May 23 meeting between top authorities from the Centre and states on holding the board examination, the central government had asked states to send detailed suggestions within two days.

Senior officials in the ministry said barring Delhi and Maharashtra, 32 states and Union territories have asked the Centre to hold the examinations, citing that these tests are crucial for the children's future and career prospects. Delhi and Maharashtra, however, have said allowing gathering at exam centres could cause massive risks of infection to students and teachers and these tests could turn into superspreader events.

Also, 29 states except for Telangana, Rajasthan and Tripura have asked the Centre to organise the shorter version exam, spanning 90 minutes each, for all subjects, in which the majority of the questions will be objective or short answer types.

The CBSE had proposed two options, one where an exam of only 19 major subjects can be taken while evaluation for other subjects can be carried out based on the internal assessment and the second preferred by most states.

"We have received the responses from the states and are in the process of analysing them the majority of the states are in favour of conducting shorter versions of tests for all subjects and completing the process from exam to results within 45 days," said a senior government official.

The official added if the tests are taken at all CBSEaffiliated schools, it will raise the number of centres and will reduce crowding. "As we have said the final decision on Class XII board exams will be announced before June 1, we will announce within the next 2-3 days," the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Class 12 boards CBSE
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp