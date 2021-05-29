STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vaccine wastage in Rajasthan is just 2%, much less than national average: Gehlot

Published: 29th May 2021 09:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 09:00 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday refuted the BJP allegations that over 11.5 lakh vaccine doses sent to the state were wasted.

Gehlot questioned the data released on CoWin app and claimed that Rajasthan's wastage of vaccine doses is only 3.38 lakh, which is just 2%. The figure is also much less than the national average of 6%, the CM said, adding that BJP is trying to mislead the people. 

The CM said at the beginning of the vaccination drive, the entry of 2.95 lakh doses was made twice at many vaccination centers on CoWin due to technical problems. Due to this, the total number of vaccines on the software was stated to be a little over 1.7 crore. This figure is not correct.

Gehlot stated that earlier, in the CoWIN software, the name of a beneficiary would automatically be entered by the Centre if someone was absent and no other beneficiary could get that vaccine. If people did not get the vaccine in the coefficient of 10, then the other beneficiary could not have an offline
entry. This led to wastage of the vaccine doses. "For this reason, we wrote a letter to the Centre seeking offline registration so that the vaccines will not get spoilt", he added.

ALSO READ | Rajasthan woman wins Covid battle after 28 days on ventilator

Gehlot's clarification came after Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat alleged that "Rajasthan model of the Congress is all about mismanagement of the health service, hiding of the figures of corona victims and the dead, politicisation of the central Covid aid, worsening law and order, failed administration, internal party feud and 'blame Modi' game."

The CM also said that in the video conference held on May 21, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had said that there is a technical problem in the central government portal which increases the percentage of vaccine wastage. He himself assured that the Center will present the correct figures, Gehlot explained.

The BJP government at the centre is trying to mislead people, the CM further said. "It is being said that 30.2% of the vaccine doses in Chhattisgarh and 37.3% in Jharkhand have been wasted. The Chief Ministers of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand have only reported wastage of 0.95% and 4.65% respectively.

