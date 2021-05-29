Veteran Gujarat Congress leader Arvind Sanghvi dies at 82

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Veteran Congress leader and former Gujarat Finance and Education Minister Arvind Sanghvi died in his home in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

A Congress statement said Sanghvi, who was 82, died from prolonged illness.

State Congress chief Amit Chavda said Sanghvi would be remembered for the decisions he took as a minister.

A party release said Sanghvi was a dedicated worker who was devoted to the cause of public welfare and progress of Gujarat.

With his demise, the Congress and Gujarat have lost a high-ranking politician as well as a simple and generous man, it said.