Illegal sand transportation case: 3 Rajasthan police officers removed from active duty

On Friday, five persons, including a local BJP leader Rameshwar Meena, were arrested in connection with illegal transportation of sand in a dumper from an area under the Dudu police station.

Published: 30th May 2021 03:45 PM

By PTI

JAIPUR: Three Rajasthan police officers were removed from active duty after a man charged with illegal transportation of sand accused them of extorting money every month for facilitating passage for trucks, officials said on Sunday.

The Dudu circle officer (CO), the Phagi Station House Officer (SHO) and an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) were attached to the office of the Jaipur superintendent of police (rural) on Saturday, they said.

They will remain attached to the SP's office till the investigation into the matter is completed, the police officials said.

On Friday, five persons, including a local BJP leader Rameshwar Meena, were arrested in connection with illegal transportation of sand in a dumper from an area under the Dudu police station of Jaipur district, they said.

When a police team had stopped the dumper, its driver, Ramdhan, had asked why he was being stopped when a monthly amount was being given to officers from the CO level to the SHO through Meena, they said.

The driver and cleaner of the dumper had also called Meena to the spot, the officials.

"Five persons, including Rameshwar Meena, were arrested in connection with the sand transportation. The dumper was being escorted by a car. Meena is a local BJP leader," SP Jaipur Rural Shankardutt Sharma said on Sunday.

He said that Dudu CO Vijay Sehra, Phagi SHO Harinarayan Sharma and ASI Kailash Chand were removed from their posting and will be attached to the SP office till the investigation is over.

"The police officers were shifted for an impartial investigation," he said.

 

