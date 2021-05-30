Madhya Pradesh honeytrap case: SIT sends notice to Kamal Nath over pen drive

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The Special Investigation Team probing the high-profile honey trap case in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday sent a notice to the state's Opposition leader and former CM Kamal Nath asking him to hand over the pen drive/CD pertaining to the case.

In the notice sent to Nath, the SIT informed that the pen drive/DC was a piece of extremely important evidence that could make the probe much easier. In an apparent threat to the ruling BJP government in the state, Nath, at a recent press conference, said he is still in possession of the pen drive/ CD relating to the scandal.

Five women and a man were arrested in Bhopal and Indore in September 2019 for allegedly trapping well-placed people, including politicians, and blackmailing them with objectionable videos. The ex-CM has also been asked to be present at his residence in Bhopal at 12.30 pm on June 2 for questioning.

On May 21, responding to a question on FIR against his former Cabinet colleague and Congress leader Umang Singar over the suicide of a 40-year-old woman, Nath asked the BJP not to play dirty politics. He then warned the government that he has a pen drive/CD relating to the honey trap case.