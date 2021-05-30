STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NCB questions two former domestic workers of late Sushant Singh Rajput

The anti-drugs agency had issued summons against the duo, identified as Neeraj and Keshav, for questioning.

Published: 30th May 2021 08:41 PM

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The NCB on Sunday questioned two former domestic workers of Sushant Singh Rajput in a drugs case linked to the Bollywood actor's death last year at its Mumbai zonal office, an official said.

The anti-drugs agency had issued summons against the duo, identified as Neeraj and Keshav, for questioning, he said.

He said the duo came on the radar of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani was arrested from Hyderabad on Friday.

"We located the duo and brought them to the office for questioning. They are still at the office," the official told PTI.

Pithani was Rajput's friend and was also staying with the late actor at his Bandra residence in suburban Mumbai.

According to his statement to Mumbai Police, Pithani was among the first to see the actor's hanging body when Rajput (34) allegedly committed suicide on June 14, 2020.

The NCB began a separate probe when some WhatsApp chats of the late actor indicated drug use.

Rajput's former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, and the actor's staff members Samuel Miranda and Deepesh Sawant were arrested in the drug case last year and later got bail.

