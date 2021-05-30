Seven members of banned outfit arrested in Jharkhand

By PTI

LATEHAR: Seven members of a banned outfit, including a leader of the extremist group carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, were arrested from Jharkhand's Latehar district, a police officer said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid in the Balumath area and apprehended the members of the proscribed Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), Latehar Superintendent of Police Prashant Anand said.

Ramesh Ganjhu, the outfits area commander was among the arrested, he said.

A semi-automatic rifle, cartridges, and cash were recovered from his possession, the SP said.

Police recovered Rs 1.47 lakh, a large number of arms and ammunition, 11 mobile phones, and uniforms from the arrested extremists.