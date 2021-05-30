STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tutor in Uttar Pradesh held on charge of raping pupil

Stop Rape

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A tutor has been arrested in this district for allegedly raping his student and recording the act to blackmail her, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in an area under Kotwali police station limits and the accused was arrested on Saturday, they said.

According to the FIR, the tutor used the video to blackmail the 18-year-old student.

He threatened her that he will circulate the video if she rejected his advances, police said.

In a separate case, an eight-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by a youth in a village under Jakroli police station limits in the district on Saturday evening.

Station House Officer (SHO) Mukesh Solanki said a case has been registered against the accused, who has gone absconding.

According to the complaint lodged by the boy's father, the minor was playing outside his house when the accused took him to a sugarcane field and sodomised him.

The boy was sent for medical examination in an injured condition, police said.

The accused had also threatened the boy of dire consequences if he revealed the incident to anyone, the SHO said. 

