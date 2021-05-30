STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad acquitted in defamation case as Shashi Tharoor withdraws plaint

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has been acquitted in the criminal defamation case filed by Shashi Tharoor, MP, as the latter requested the court to withdraw the case.

Published: 30th May 2021 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2021 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has been acquitted in the criminal defamation case filed by Shashi Tharoor, MP, as the latter requested the court to withdraw the case. Tharoor made a request to withdraw the case following an out-of-the-court settlement reached between both leaders. 

In March last year, Ravi Shankar Prasad, who is the Union Minister for Communications, Law and Justice, wrote to Tharoor expressing apology for making certain derogatory remarks against him. The case related to an incident that occurred in October, 2018 when Prasad had alleged that Tharoor was an accused in a murder case. 

“On receiving subsequent information regarding the conclusion of investigation in the concerned case, I learnt that the said allegation against you is not factually correct. I accordingly, withdraw it unconditionally,” Prasad wrote to Tharoor. The remarks by Prasad against Tharoor were made when the latter had criticised PM Narendra Modi in strong words. In the letter, Prasad said had Tharoor done introspection, he should also have understood his comments against Modi were avoidable.

“While we differ politically, at times strongly, we both have maintained mutual respect and amity. You could surely appreciate that in a democratic polity, debate, discussion, differences, arguments as well as criticism are of essence. However, while upholding these statutory principles, one should not hurt other’s sentiments and reputation, and I had no intention of doing so in your case”, said Ravisankar Prasad in his letter.

Acknowledging the apology, Tharoor wrote to Prasad. “It was very gracious of you to withdraw your words in respect of myself, which had offended me greatly. I welcome your sentiments in view of our long association. I am happy to treat the matter as closed,” he said. Subsequently, Tharoor’s lawyer informed the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Thiruvananthapuram, about their decision to withdraw the case and the CJM acquitted Ravi Shankar Prasad in the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ravi Shankar Prasad Shashi Tharoor defamation case
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | AP)
'No credible natural ancestor': Study says Chinese scientists created Covid in lab
A medic inoculates a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a disabled man in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.52 lakh fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, lowest in 50 days
Medics wearing PPE check a COVID-19 patient upon her arrival at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Month-long complications post Covid make road to recovery longer
Representational image (File photo| Arun Angela, EPS)
Centre to take decision within 2 days on class 12 board exams: AG to SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer on Wednesday stopping a woman who was travelling with her two children despite the travel ban imposed as part of triple lockdown in Kochi | A Sanesh
Covid19 Kerala: 35 panchayats, 1 municipality, parts of Kochi made containment zones
Workers at Oyyamari crematorium carrying a body to furnace. (Photo | Jayakumar Madala)
COVID19 Deaths: Meet the unsung heroes of Oyyamari Crematorium in TN's Tiruchy
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp