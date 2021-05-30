Woman in MP gives birth to baby girl weighing over five kg

MANDLA: A 29-year-old woman has given birth to a baby girl, who weighs 5.1 kilograms, at a primary health centre in Mandla district of Madhya Pradesh, a doctor said on Sunday.

This is a rare case as the normal weight of a newborn baby is between 2.5 kg and 3.7 kg, he said.

"The woman, Raksha Kushwaha, gave birth to the baby girl on Saturday in a normal delivery at Anjaniya Primary Health Centre. The baby weighs 5.1 kg, which is rare in terms of the average weight of a newborn," the health centre''s in- charge, Dr Ajay Tosh Maravi, told PTI.

The girl's height is 54 centimetres, he said.

"It is good that the baby was born healthy, but tests need to be conducted on her. Around Sunday noon, the baby suffered from some issues with the urine passing. She has been referred to the Mandla district hospital," he added.

The woman was brought to the health centre when she was in labour pain. Instead of referring her to the district hospital then, she was admitted to the health centre, where she delivered the baby. Both of them were fine then, the doctor said.

Normally, women with sugar, obesity and hormonal problems give birth to overweight babies, Dr Maravi said, adding, "But Kushwaha is not a diabetic."

This is her second child as she had given birth to another baby girl three years ago, he said.

"The family is delighted on the arrival of the little chubby guest," he added.

Munni Bai, a senior midwife at the health centre said. "This is the first time I have seen such a plump baby."