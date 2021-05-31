STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

162.5 cm tall IRS officer who wants to join IPS accuses medical board of selling him short

Ojing Dameng argued that the Central Standing Medical Board did not give him the height relaxation entitled to Scheduled Tribe candidates and, as such, he could not clear the bar for the IPS

Published: 31st May 2021 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

Ojing Dameng argued that the Central Standing Medical Board (CSMB) did not give him the height relaxation, entitled to Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates. (Photo | Express)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: An Arunachal Pradesh doctor is mooting legal remedy for falling short of merit in the civil services examination due to his height -- or lack of it.

Ojing Dameng argued that the Central Standing Medical Board (CSMB) did not give him the height relaxation, entitled to Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates, and as such, he could not clear the bar for the Indian Police Service (IPS).

The medical graduate, who hails from Milang village in the state’s Upper Siang district which shares a border with China, was selected for the Indian Revenue Service (IRS). He is currently posted in Kolkata.

Ranked 644th in the Civil Services Examination of 2017, he was placed at No 2 in the provisional list of IPS officers in the ST category. However, a medical examination conducted by the CSMB declared him unfit for the IPS on the grounds that he is 162.5 cm tall, which is 2.5 cm less than the required minimum height of 165 cm for male candidates for the IPS.

He had challenged the CSMB’s decision by filing a petition in the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) in August 2018. He argued that candidates belonging to the ST category and to races such as Gorkha, Assamese, Kumaoni, Naga, Garhwali etc are entitled to a relaxation of 5 cm in the minimum height required for the IPS.

The CAT, however, dismissed his petition on May 27 for not fulfilling the requirements.

“…It is also not in dispute that he belongs to the Scheduled Tribes and is from the state of Arunachal Pradesh. On the basis of the rank and social status, he was placed at SI No 2 in the provisional list of IPS under ST category. That it was subject to his being found fit in the medical examination. Though the height of the applicant was found to be 162.5 cm, the requirement for a candidate for IPS is 165 cm,” the CAT said.

It rejected Dameng’s argument that it would be sufficient if a candidate belongs to ST category.

“The requirement is not only that a candidate must be Scheduled Tribe but he should also belong to any of the categories mentioned above. The applicant does not answer such description. Unless he fulfills the requirement of (a) being Scheduled Tribe and (b) belonging to the categories such as Gorkhas, Garhwalis, Assamese, Kumaonis, Naga etc. he cannot be extended the benefit of relaxation of height,” the CAT said.

Further, it said if the applicant had any qualms about this, he was supposed to challenge the relevant provision before taking part in the examination and since he did not do that, he cannot be extended any benefit at this stage.

Dameng told The New Indian Express he would challenge the CAT ruling in the high court.

“I will possibly move the high court. That is the only option left for me. Let’s hope something will happen, if not for me but for the future generations,” he said.

Based on his plea, Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu has taken up the matter with the central government.

In a letter to Union Minister for Personnel, Grievances, DoNER and Pension Jitendra Singh, Khandu pointed out that the service condition on height deprived aspirants from Arunachal Pradesh of a special dispensation available to other similarly-situated aspirants.

“…This service condition was framed in 1951 and apparently, not updated. Arunachal Pradesh as a UT came into existence in 1972 and attained statehood in 1987. You will appreciate that when the Act was framed, the present day Arunachal was under Assam administration and when the benefit was extended to ‘Assamese’ in the Act, the spirit would have been to include the tribes of Arunachal too,” Khandu wrote to Singh.

“As the Minister in-charge of DoNER, you are fully aware of the tribal composition of the Northeast and will be able to fully appreciate the seriousness of this issue. Therefore, I earnestly request your good self to urgently look into the matter and necessary directions be made to amend the Act in the interest of equity and justice to the deserving candidate from Arunachal Pradesh,” he further wrote.

Dameng’s selection for the IPS would have made him the third such officer from Arunachal. The two other IPS officers from the state are Robin Hibu and Jimmy Chiram.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IRS IPS Arunachal Pradesh
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India's Covid cost: GDP contracts after 40 years, Rs 10 lakh crore haemorrhaged in one year
Representational Image. (File | AP)
'No credible natural ancestor': Study says Chinese scientists created Covid in lab
A medic wearing a PPE kit collects a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 test. (Photo| ANI)
117 districts classified as 'aspirational' show poor performance in fighting Covid
Medics wearing PPE check a COVID-19 patient upon her arrival at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Month-long complications post Covid make road to recovery longer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-coup protesters shout slogan with a banner reading ''Carry on revolution! We do not accept as the military slave,'' in Kamayut township of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar: Millions face hunger as military coup paralyses economy
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi CM will continue to demand COVID-19 vaccines despite attack by BJP: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp