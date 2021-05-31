STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre provided Rs 204 crore to Himachal Pradesh to tackle COVID-19: BJP spokesperson

Talking to the media here, Sharma said the Centre also provided several oxygen plants and other equipment to the state.

Published: 31st May 2021 05:53 PM

Image used for representation. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHIMLA: The central government has provided Rs 204 crore to Himachal Pradesh so far to tackle COVID-19, BJP chief spokesperson Randhir Sharma said on Monday.

Talking to the media here, Sharma said the Centre also provided several oxygen plants and other equipment to the state.

His remarks come hours after Shimla rural Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh asked the Himachal Pradesh government to issue a "white paper" regarding how much financial aid it got out of the Rs 20 lakh crore relief package announced by the Centre.

Vikramaditya also claimed that the state government has asked BJP MLAs or other party leaders to distribute home isolation kits to patients while completely ignoring 21 Congress MLAs in the state.

Responding to this, Sharma said if Congress MLAs want to distribute these kits to home isolated Covid patients, they should contact deputy commissioners for that.

Meanwhile, the BJP spokesperson lauded the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and recounted its achievements in the past seven years.

