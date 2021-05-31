STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre's inept handling of COVID-19 pandemic made 97% Indians poorer: Rahul Gandhi

"One man and his arrogance + One virus and its mutants," the Congress leader tweeted.

Published: 31st May 2021 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Labourers rest at a bus shed during COVID-induced lockdown, in New Delhi

Labourers rest at a bus shed during COVID-induced lockdown, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As the country is battling the second wave of COVID-19, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party led NDA government at the Centre for the mismangement in tackling the pandemic and said that 97 per cent Indians have witnessed depreciation in their income due to the arrogance of the Central leadership.

He also mentioned that the various mutants of Coronavirus is the second reason for the economic devastation.

The Congress leader shared a report that stated that lockdowns imposed in various parts of the country to contain the second wave has left 97 per cent of Indians poorer.

"One man and his arrogance + One virus and its mutants," tthe Congress leader tweeted.

According to the report shared by Gandhi, the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic seems to be impacting jobs in India. It is reported that there has been a drop in the number of salaried jobs in India largely. In addition, 97 per cent Indians have witnessed depreciation in their income as well, stated the report.

The report quoted Mahesh Vyas, chief executive officer, Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), stating that over 97 percent of India's population has become poorer compared to where they were in terms of income (a year ago) while accounting for inflation.

As per the report, Vyas stated that salaried jobs in India have declined by 11-12 million. He stated that pre-COVID-19, there were around 85 million jobs and now that has dropped to around 73-74 million today.  

