STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Elgar Parishad case: Activist Stan Swamy tests positive for coronavirus

His lawyer alleged that this was a result of 'criminal negligence' on part of the Taloja prison authorities, who failed to provide adequate care to the inmates and conduct their RT-PCR tests timely.

Published: 31st May 2021 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Stan Swamy

Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Jesuit priest and activist Stan Swamy, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Swamy (84), who is suffering from Parkinson's disease and several other ailments, was shifted from the Taloja prison in neighbouring Navi Mumbai to the Holy Family Hospital here on May 28, following the Bombay High Court's orders.

His lawyer Mihir Desai said that Swamy was tested at the private hospital and his result came out positive for the coronavirus on Sunday. Desai alleged that this was a result of "criminal negligence" on part of the Taloja prison authorities, who failed to provide adequate care to the inmates and conduct their RT-PCR tests timely.

On May 28, a bench of Justices SS Shinde and NR Borkar directed the state prison authorities to ensure Swamy was shifted from the Taloja prison to the hospital, after Desai moved the bench seeking an urgent hearing.

Swamy had been in the Taloja prison hospital since his arrest in the case in October 2020. Desai had earlier moved a vacation bench led by Justice SJ Kathawala, seeking medical aid and bail for Swamy on health grounds.

At that time, the bench said while the issue of medical bail would be decided later, Swamy could be shifted to the state-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai for treatment. Swamy, who was then present before the court via video-conferencing, refused to get admitted to the JJ Hospital, saying he had been there twice earlier already but found no relief.

He had said that he would rather die in prison than go to the JJ Hospital. Swamy had told the HC that his mental and physical health declined steadily while at the Taloja prison. He had urged the HC for interim bail.

Advocate Desai had told the bench that considering his ill health and co-morbidities, Swamy was at the risk of contracting the coronavirus infection. Swamy had said he was also worried about his co-inmates at the hospital.

On both the hearings, the NIA's counsel, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, and the state's counsel, YP Yagnik, objected to advocate Desai's request. They had said the state could not be expected to bear the cost of Swamy's treatment at the private hospital and suggested he may be shifted to the JJ Hospital.

The bench led by Justice Shinde, however, permitted Swamy to be shifted to the Holy Family Hospital after Desai said the cost of treatment would be borne by Swamy and his aides.

The Elgar Parishad case is related to inflammatory speeches made at a conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which, the police claimed, triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial located on the outskirts of the western Maharashtra city.

The police have also claimed the conclave was organised by people with alleged Maoist links. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) later took over the probe into the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Stan Swamy Elgar Parishad Holy Family Hospital COVID19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | AP)
'No credible natural ancestor': Study says Chinese scientists created Covid in lab
A medic wearing a PPE kit collects a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 test. (Photo| ANI)
117 districts classified as 'aspirational' show poor performance in fighting Covid
A medic inoculates a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a disabled man in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.52 lakh fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, lowest in 50 days
Medics wearing PPE check a COVID-19 patient upon her arrival at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Month-long complications post Covid make road to recovery longer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-coup protesters shout slogan with a banner reading ''Carry on revolution! We do not accept as the military slave,'' in Kamayut township of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar: Millions face hunger as military coup paralyses economy
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi CM will continue to demand COVID-19 vaccines despite attack by BJP: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp