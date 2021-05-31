IED found in J-K's Awantipora defused by joint team of police, Army and CRPF

By ANI

AWANTIPORA: A joint team of police, Army and the Central Police Reserve Force (CRPF) on Monday defused an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) which was detected in a container approximately 10 litres in capacity, at Panzgam village in Awantipora area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday, informed the police.

According to the police, based on a specific input regarding presence of IED like material at road side of link road leading from Railway Road Dogri Pora towards village Panzgam, a joint team of Awantipora Police, 55 RR and 185 BN CRPF cordon the area

During the cordon operation they detected a container approximately 10 litres in capacity containing Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and defused it on the spot, said the police.

In this regard, a case under relevant provisions of law have been registerd in the Awantipora police station and investigation is underway, the police added.