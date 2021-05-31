STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lowest weekly cases, positivity rate: Second COVID wave shows signs of slowdown in Uttarakhand

Data reveals that the hilly state this week registered a total of 16,643 infections, the lowest weekly cases in the previous six weeks.

Published: 31st May 2021 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat in PPE kit meets Covid patients at a district hospital in Uttarkashi

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat in PPE kit meets Covid patients at a district hospital in Uttarkashi. (Photo| ANI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: An analysis of the COVID-19 data in Uttarakhand between May 23 and 29 has indicated that the second wave may be slowing down. The hilly state this week registered a total of 16,643 infections, the lowest weekly cases in the previous six weeks, data analysed by Social Development for Communities Foundation has found.

This is one-third of the cases recorded in the two weeks preceding it, it said. 

At 6.44 per cent, the state also recorded the lowest test positivity rate (TPR) in the last six weeks, which is also one-fourth of the test positivity rate recorded during the second wave peak between May 9 and 22, the analysis stated. 

It also found that the total active cases were at the lowest in the last six weeks at 31,110.

Besides, the 626 COVID-related fatalities recorded between May 23 and 29 was also the lowest in the last five weeks. Uttarakhand also conducted 2,58,601 tests, the highest in the last four weeks and over 40,000 recoveries for the second straight week, the data analysis said.

Experts said it would be “immature” to fritter away these hard-earned gains by lowering the guard and not abiding by Covid-appropriate behaviour.  “We appeal to the government of Uttarakhand, all authorities and the people of our state to continue to focus on the basics. We might be on the right track but there are many challenges that lie ahead,” Anoop Nautiyal of SDCF said. 

The foundation has been collating and analysing data since March 15 last year, when the first Covid case in the state had surfaced. Currently, Uttarakhand has a total of 30,357 active cases with 1,226 new cases recorded on Sunday, the lowest single-day infections in the last 50 days.

