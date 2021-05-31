STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maoist carrying Rs 2 lakh bounty killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh 

The forces also recovered 2 kg IED, black uniforms, couple of bags, medicines and items of daily use from the encounter site.

Published: 31st May 2021 10:25 AM

As many as seven new security camps will be set up in Sukma and Dantewada districts of Chhattisgarh.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: A cadre of the military wing Peoples' Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) of outlawed CPI (Maoist) was killed in an exchange of fire with the security forces in Dantewada district of south Chhattisgarh on Monday.

“The District Reserve Guards (DRG) have recovered a body of the cadre identified as Vaiku Pekko, 24, of the PLGA platoon. She was carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on her head,” said Abhishek Pallava, Dantewada district police chief.

The forces also recovered 2 kg IED, black uniforms, couple of bags, medicines and items of daily use from the encounter site, the SP added.

According to the police, the encounter took place near Gumalnar, about 30 km away from Geedam in Dantewada, after the Maoists opened fire on the troops.

There was, however, no report of any injury sustained by the forces in the gun-battle, Pallava stated.

Dantewada is among the seven worst Maoists-affected districts in the conflict zone of Bastar, south Chhattisgarh.

