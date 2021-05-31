Maoist carrying Rs 2 lakh bounty killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh 

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: A cadre of the military wing Peoples' Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) of outlawed CPI (Maoist) was killed in an exchange of fire with the security forces in Dantewada district of south Chhattisgarh on Monday.

“The District Reserve Guards (DRG) have recovered a body of the cadre identified as Vaiku Pekko, 24, of the PLGA platoon. She was carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on her head,” said Abhishek Pallava, Dantewada district police chief.

The forces also recovered 2 kg IED, black uniforms, couple of bags, medicines and items of daily use from the encounter site, the SP added.

According to the police, the encounter took place near Gumalnar, about 30 km away from Geedam in Dantewada, after the Maoists opened fire on the troops.

There was, however, no report of any injury sustained by the forces in the gun-battle, Pallava stated.

Dantewada is among the seven worst Maoists-affected districts in the conflict zone of Bastar, south Chhattisgarh.