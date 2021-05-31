NC leader Omar Abdullah calls out J&K govt's 'dim-witted policies' over youth's suicide

By PTI

SRINAGAR: National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah on Monday expressed shock and grief over the suicide of a 24-year-old youth from Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir who ended his life as his father was not paid salary for two years.

Abdullah called the incident "a visible manifestation of the misplaced policies" of the administration and demanded a time-bound inquiry.

The former chief minister's remarks came after the youth from Avil area of Noorabad in the south Kashmir district recorded a video message to invite government attention towards the miseries of his family before taking his life.

In the video, the youth said he was taking the extreme step as his father  a government teacher  was not paid salary for over two years.

Expressing shock, the NC vice-president said the incident has brought forth the mounting financial pressure on the people of Jammu and Kashmir propelled by the "dim-witted policies" of the J&K government.

"The unfortunate incident ditches the claims of the government on the so-called dividends that August 05 (2019) measures were said would bring.

People are suffering," he said, referring to the revocation of the special status of the erstwhile state of J&K by the Centre on August 5, 2019.

The suicide committed by a promising youth should act as an eye opener for the government to assess the plight of the people including the employees of J&K, Abdullah said.

"It's quite evident that by targeting employees, the government has put the livelihood of their families at stake. This incident should be enough to remind the government about the extent of its anti-employee measures.

This very incident also betrays an appalling picture of the level of anxiety and mental trauma, the families whose sole breadwinners are without salaries for months altogether," he said.

Abdullah expressed hope that the incident would be moving enough for the incumbent government to make urgent amendments to its policies with regards to employees.

He demanded a time-bound inquiry and fixing of responsibility leading to the incident.

"The drastic step taken by the youth is a direct fallout of the government policies and actions.

The concerns of the government employees have become insurmountable and if the grievances are not redressed, the situation can snowball.

"Post August 5, 2019, Jammu and Kashmir has already earned a reputation of being one of the highest unemployed regions.

The youngster's suicide is yet another macabre reflection of the implication of the policies the Centre and the incumbent J&K government is pursuing vis-à-vis J&K," he said.

The former J&K chief minister expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and prayed for fortitude to them in their hour of loss.

He also prayed for peace to the departed.