Scale up Covid vaccination numbers, 12 crore doses coming in June: Centre to states

While 10 crore and 90 lakh doses of Covishield and Covaxin will be available respectively, nearly 1 crore doses of Sputnik V too is likely to be available in June.

Published: 31st May 2021 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

Beneficiaries wait in a queue to receive the COVID-19 vaccine dose at a vaccination camp organised at the complex of Golden Temple, in Amritsar

Beneficiaries wait in a queue to receive the COVID-19 vaccine dose at a vaccination camp organised at the complex of Golden Temple, in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India could see nearly 40 lakh Covid vaccinations in June every day, on an average, a level never achieved even though the daily vaccinations crossed 35 lakh-mark briefly in April, as the vaccine availability for the month is set to be higher by over 50% as compared to May.

While 10 crore and 90 lakh doses of Covishield and Covaxin will be available respectively, nearly 1 crore doses of Sputnik V too is likely to be available in June, sources told The New Indian Express.

In a review on the progress of Covid vaccination in states, the Centre on Monday asked states to enumerate ways accelerate the pace of Vaccination in view of substantial increase in vaccine availability in June.

The government has said that while 7,94,05,200 crore doses of Covid vaccines were available in May, through the central supply and the direct procurement by states and private hospitals however the stock available for June is 11,95,70,000.

In view of this, the states have been asked to maximize use of flexibilities like 'near home' Covid vaccination centers and raising the involvement of private hospitals for enhanced pace of vaccination.

In the review meeting on Monday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan asked states to increase the number of near-to-home vaccination centres, and create awareness among the masses for use of these centers. These vaccination centers have been permitted at community halls, residents’ association offices, schools among other locations in order to facilitate inoculation of those above 60 years with first doses and those with special needs.

The average daily vaccinations against coronavirus in India was nearly 40% lower in May as compared to April, even though inoculations opened for all adult population in India from the beginning of this month.

Between April 3 and 9, an average of 35, 35, 250 shots were administered every day and this figure reached 36,59, 356 on April 10—the highest daily vaccinations achieved in the country so far—but this number has been dipping dramatically ever since.

On the other hand, as per the details shared by the Centre, for June, 6,09,60,000 doses of Covid vaccines will be supplied to states for vaccination of priority group of health care and frontline workers, front-line workers and persons aged 45 years + and above as supply from the Centre.

In addition, 5,86,10,000 vaccine doses will be available for direct procurement by states and private hospitals as per the figures shared.  

The Centre has said that the delivery schedule for this allocation will be shared in advance.

For the month of May, a total 4,03,49,830 vaccine doses were supplied by the Centre while 3,90,55,370 doses were available for direct procurement by the states and private hospitals.

The statistics show that over 23 crore doses of the Covid vaccines have been procured by the Centre and states so far of which total consumption was 21,22,38,652 doses, including wastages, till Monday morning.

