Consumers must buy only hallmarked jewellery on Dhanteras-Diwali festival: Government

In case the hallmark is not clearly visible by the naked eye, ask for a magnifying glass from jewellers, it advised.

Published: 02nd November 2021 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 06:35 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | A Sanesh)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Tuesday advised consumers to buy only hallmarked jewellery on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras and Diwali festivities.

In an official statement, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and the Department of Consumer Affairs asked people to "buy only hallmarked gold jewellery/silver jewellery artefacts from BIS-registered jewellers".

With effect from June 23, 2021, hallmarking has been made mandatory in 256 districts of the country for 14, 18 and 22 karats of gold jewellery/ artefacts. These 256 districts are the districts where there is at least one assaying and hallmarking centre.

Hallmarked jewellery can be sold only by BIS-registered jewellers. The government also urged consumers to insist on bills for jewellery purchased.

"The bill or invoice of sale of hallmarked jewellery shall indicate separately description of each article, net weight of precious metal, purity in carat and fineness and hallmarking charges," the statement said.

The hallmarked gold jewellery artefacts consist of three marks -- BIS mark; purity in carat and fineness for gold (e.g. 22K916,18K750, 14K585 ); and six-digit alphanumeric HUID code AAAAAA.

