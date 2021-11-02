Electoral roll, Covid vaccinations, Ayushman Bharat on focus of Parliamentary panels

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the Winter session of Parliament likely to begin later this month, the reconstituted Parliamentary panels have begun picking up issues for deliberations.

The standing committee on law and justice is set to examine the feasibility of remote voting while the panel on health taking up Covid vaccinations and the implementation of Ayushman Bharat.

The BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi headed panel on personnel, public grievances, law and justice has taken up the issues of remote voting, Aadhar seeding of voter cards and common electoral roll for all elections for deliberations in which the cross-sections of officials and stakeholders would be called in for briefings.

The panel on health and family welfare will be examining the issues of vaccine development, distribution management for deliberations in the next few weeks.

It will also deliberate on the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat, along with mental health in contemporary times, said the Lok Sabha secretariat on Monday.

It has also chosen the issues related to medical devices, regulation and control, along with affordability of cancer treatment.

The panel will also examine issues related to the Ministry of Ayush, including the National Ayush Mission, which will deliberate on the scope and feasibility of alternative healthcare in the country.

On electoral reforms, the EC officials were asked to appear for discussion on scope of doing away with the multiplicity of voter cards.

The remote voting, which is apparently being demanded by a number of stakeholders, to address the issue of the migrants from missing out of the electoral process due to their work in different places.

The panel will explore the scope of allowing the people to take part in the electoral process from the places of their works, said a senior official.

It will also seek inputs from the EC officials on the feasibility of a common electoral roll for the Lok Sabha, Assembly and Panchayat elections.