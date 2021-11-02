STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Special campaign frees over eight lakh sq ft of office space

Image of an employee in an office space used for representation.

Representational Image. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Centre earned nearly Rs 40 crore through scrap disposal and freed more than eight lakh sq ft of space through a special campaign that ended on October 31.

The department of public grievances had launched the campaign on October 2 for disposal of pendency in all the central ministries and departments.

A senior official said that more than 13,73,204 files were weeded out of the 15,23, 464 files identified for the purpose.

Similarly, against the target of 3,28,234 public grievances, 2,91,692 were redressed within the 30-day span.

Of the 11,057 references from MPs, 8,282 were resolved. Moreover, 685 out of 834 identified rules and processes were simplified.

Union minister Jitendra Singh said the campaign was aimed at ensuring timely and effective disposal of public grievances, references from MPs, states, inter-ministerial consultations and parliamentary assurances by ministries/department and its attached and subordinate offices.

Files of temporary nature were identified and weeded out as per the extant instructions and redundant scrap material and obsolete items discarded to improve cleanliness at offices. 

Singh reiterated that the motivation of the campaign should last even after it was over as pendency reduction was a continuous process.

While a dedicated dashboard was created for monitoring the campaign, detailed guidelines were issued to all ministries. 

