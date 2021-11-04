Ranchi Diary

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Published: 04th November 2021 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 08:14 AM

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

Jharkhand Police bans combat outfits usage
To rule out any confusion between Maoists and villagers, Jharkhand police has banned combat uniforms, used by the security forces, for the common people. According to a notification issued by Jharkhand Police HQ, since combat uniforms are also used largely by hard-core Maoists, it creates a sense of confusion among the security forces during anti-Maoist operations making it difficult for them to differentiate between a Maoist and a common man. The notification issued by IG (Operations) to all IGs, DIGs, SSPs, SPs, directs them take proper action to ensure that people do not wear combat uniforms in their areas and inform police headquarters. Senior Police officials welcomed the decision saying that it would help security forces to rule out the confusion between a Maoist and a common man.

‘Back to School’ campaign to improve attendance
Apprehending low attendance in schools once they open up for junior students of class I-V, Jharkhand Education Project Council (JEPC) has decided to launch ‘Back to School’ campaign for encouraging students to attend their classes regularly. According to JEPC officials, the campaign aims at rebuilding trust among parents that schools are safe, and also to incorporate activities among students to renew their interest in attending in-person classes. The campaign has been basically designed as a trust building programme where communities will be mobilised and and help in persuading them that schools are safe, and that they should send their children back to school. The campaign will be launched, once the schools open up for small children.

28 IIT-ISM professors in top 2% of world scientists
For the first time, 28 professors from IIT-ISM in Dhanbad have made it to the top 2 per cent of scientists in a survey conducted recently by Stanford University which and published by Elsevier. Stanford University has recently released a list that represents the top 2 per cent of the most-cited scientists in various disciplines. Stanford University, every year, announces a list of top 1,60,000 scientists of the world (that makes 2 per cent higher ranked scientists) based on their outstanding publications and citations. The exhaustive list released this year, has 1,59,683 persons with 1,500 odd Indians.

Ranchi airport ranked 5th in customer rating
Birsa Munda Airport at Ranchi has bagged the first position in Eastern India and the fifth position in the country in customer satisfaction and basic facilities provided to the passengers. Airport Council International (ACI), a global body involved in improving security, safety and sustainability of the aviation industry, conducted the survey by seeking feedback of at least 350 passengers who travelled to or from Ranchi. At least 60 airports across India were reviewed during the survey. Ranchi airport officials said the rankings were given on the basis of passengers’ feedback. 

Mukesh Ranjan
Our correspondent in Jharkhand mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com

