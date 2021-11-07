STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
If I say something on farm issues, there will be a row: Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik

Malik also said that he would not waste a minute in quitting the gubernatorial post if “two-three big people” in Delhi asked him to do so.

Published: 07th November 2021 09:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2021 09:37 PM   |  A+A-

Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik

Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A critic of the Centre’s policies, Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik indicated he would keep quiet on the farm issues as his comments could trigger a controversy.

He also said that he would not waste a minute in quitting the gubernatorial post if “two-three big people” in Delhi asked him to do so.

“The issue today is that of the farmers. If I say something about it, there will be a controversy. (After I make a statement), I wait for two weeks wondering if I am going to get a call from Delhi,” Malik said at a programme.

“A governor cannot be removed but my well-wishers (read critics) wait for the moment that I say something and get removed. They write on Facebook asking ‘Governor saab, if you feel it so much, why you don’t resign,” Malik said.

He said he was chosen to serve as the governor by two-three big people in Delhi and he was speaking against their wishes.

“I am fully aware that what I say will create problems for them. The day they will ask me to relieve themselves of the problems, I will not waste a minute (in tendering my resignation),” the governor said.
 

