STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Resolving farmer agitation issue not linked with UP elections: Piyush Goyal

Goyal was replying to a question that if it is not necessary for the Centre to resolve the ongoing farmer protests at Delhi borders else it could have a bearing on BJP's election prospects in UP.

Published: 11th November 2021 10:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 10:02 PM   |  A+A-

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said the government is ready to talk with protesting farmers over three new farm laws but asserted that resolving the farmer agitation is not all related to the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

He also expressed confidence that the BJP along with its allies will again form the government in the state.

The minister was replying to a question that if it is not necessary for the Centre to resolve the ongoing farmer protests at Delhi borders else it could have a bearing on BJP's election prospects in Uttar Pradesh.

"UP election results will be very good. BJP along with its allies will again form the government with a good majority," the minister said in Hindi at the Times Now Summit 2021.

Further, Goyal said, "Finding a resolution to farmer protests is not related to UP elections. Otherwise also, we want to resolve the issue and are even ready to talk to them tomorrow."

He asserted that resolution to farmer protests is not at all related to UP polls.

Thousands of farmers are camping on Delhi's borders since last November, seeking withdrawal of the new agriculture laws.

Protesting farmers should come forward for discussion, but that should be based on certain facts and logics, Goyal added.

On minimum support price (MSP) issue, he highlighted that the government has taken various measures in the last seven years including a decision to fix MSP at least 1.5 times of the production cost.

The government has raised MSP of various crops significantly and is also procuring record quantity of wheat and paddy.

He said the government has categorically stated in the parliament that the MSP system will continue as it is now and it will not be stopped.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UP elections Piyush Goyal Farmers protest Uttar Pradesh
India Matters
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)
Independence or alms? Kangana remark sparks national outburst as parties ask President take back her Padma Shri
Dr Kafeel Khan (File photo| PTI)
Suspended doctor Kafeel Khan sacked by UP hospital over deaths of 70 children
A health worker shows vials of Covaxin at a vaccination centre. (File Photo | PTI)
Covaxin 77.8 per cent effective against COVID, 65.2 per cent against Delta variant: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp