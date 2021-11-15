STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Private tutor arrested for raping 6-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Kota: Police

Rahim used to give private tuition in Urdu to children and live in a room allotted by a local madrasa. He hails from Rampura in Kota, police said.

Published: 15th November 2021 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2021 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against women

Image used for representational purposes (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

KOTA: A private tutor has been arrested on charges of raping a six-year-old girl in Kotsuwa village of this Rajasthan district, police said on Monday.

A special court dealing with cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has remanded accused Abdul Rahim (43) in judicial custody, they added.

Rahim used to give private tuition in Urdu to children and live in a room allotted by a local madrasa. He hails from Rampura in Kota, police said.

The parents of the six-year-old girl got a complaint lodged against the accused at the Digod police station late on Sunday, alleging that Rahim asked her to stay back at the madrasa while asking the other students to leave after the class on Saturday afternoon and subsequently, raped her.

On reaching home, the girl narrated her ordeal to her parents, police said. The accused was arrested soon after the case was lodged, they said, adding that he has been booked under Indian Penal Code section 376 (rape) and the relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

The girl was sent for medical examination and her statement was recorded under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kota Rajasthan Rape
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.(File Photo | AFP)
HC: If one loses job due to vaccine given, isn't state duty-bound to redress it? 
Representational Image (File Photo)
Foreign MBBS graduates could need double internships to practice in India
The serious consequence of exercising too much
Devaki Vijayaraman
She baked her way to the title of MasterChef

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp