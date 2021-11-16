Number of fully COVID vaccinated adults surpass those with single dose: Union Health Ministry

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday underlined that the number of fully COVID-19 vaccinated adults in the country has surpassed the number of those with only one jab for the first time.

The country had in total administered 1,13,68,79,685 doses till Wednesday morning. Of these, 67,82,042 doses were given in the last 24 hours. The total inoculations were achieved through 1,16,73,459 sessions.

Of these, 75,57,24,081 were administered as first dose and 38,11,55,604 as second dose. "The number of fully vaccinated individuals (38,11, 55,604) exceeds those who have been administered a single dose (37,45,68,477)," said a statement from the Health Ministry.

This month, the Centre launched a door-to-door vaccination campaign to ensure that all the adult population is covered with at least the first dose. Those due for second doses are motivated to take it.

"Healthcare workers are conducting door-to-door vaccinations of eligible people across India with a special focus on districts where less than 50 per cent of the eligible population has been vaccinated," the ministry statement added.