STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Yogi government spending public money to get crowds for PM's rallies: Priyanka Gandhi

The Congress general secretary shared clippings of media reports on Twitter that claimed that public funds were being sought by officials to gather crowds for rallies.

Published: 16th November 2021 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday accused the Uttar Pradesh government of spending public money to get crowds for rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, and asserted that everyone in the state has understood the BJP's politics of "jumlas" (rhetoric).

The Congress general secretary shared clippings of media reports on Twitter that claimed that public funds were being sought by officials to gather crowds for rallies.

During the lockdown, when lakhs of labourers were returning from Delhi to their villages in Uttar Pradesh on foot, the BJP government did not provide buses to them, Gandhi charged in a tweet in Hindi.

"But the government is spending crores of public's hard earned money to bring crowds to the rallies of the PM and Home Minister," she alleged.

Gandhi claimed that there is a deep resentment towards the BJP in every village of Uttar Pradesh.

Everyone has understood the BJP's politics of "jumlon ki dukaan, pheeke pakwaan (politics of rhetoric, low on substance)", she said.

Therefore, effort is being made to save face by investing crores, Gandhi said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi Congress PM Modi BJP
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.(File Photo | AFP)
HC: If one loses job due to vaccine given, isn't state duty-bound to redress it? 
Representational Image (File Photo)
Foreign MBBS graduates could need double internships to practice in India
The serious consequence of exercising too much
Devaki Vijayaraman
She baked her way to the title of MasterChef

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp