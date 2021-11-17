Kolkata Diary

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

Apollo unveils fast forward breast cancer therapy

Apollo Cancer Centre has launched fast forward breast cancer radiation therapy in West Bengal. The existing treatment process for breast cancer takes almost six to eight months to complete including chemotherapy, radiation and other treatments. With the help of modern technology, breast cancer radiation treatment now can be given in one week instead of 3 to 5 weeks. Based on the fast forward trial conducted in the UK, the treatment was successfully given to a group of patients in Kolkata by Sayan Paul, the senior radiation oncologist of the healthcare facility in Kolkata.

Initiative on cyber bullying, online fraud for teachers

Kolkata police will organise a session soon where a teacher or staff from every school across the city will undergo training on how to teach students about cyber bullying and online fraud. Elaborating on what prompted the move, police officers dealing with online crimes and bank frauds said a considerable amount of complaints they receive are from young victims who have either been cheated or bullied online on social media or have been ignorant in using their smartphones causing financial loses to their parents. According to police records, the number of online frauds and other crimes reported with the police in the last one and a-half years has increased many times compared to their numbers in pre-pandemic times. Covid restrictions have forced many to use online modes of transaction.

Universities shun opening of hostels

Top universities in state including Presidency and Rabindra Bharati are not reopening their hostels despite starting in-person classes from Tuesday following concerns over maintaining physical distancing norms. Officials of the institutes said they apprehend that it would be difficult for them to keep track of whether distancing norm and other safety protocols are being followed inside the rooms and other common areas. They want to wait for sometimes to review the situation before allowing accommodation in hostels.

Offline classes resume at educational institutions

Schools and colleges in the state reopened from Tuesday for offline classes, as per the notification issued by the education department. The institutions reopened for students of Class IX to XII. The concerned railway authorities were intimated by the educational institutions for issuing train passes for students. The government asked the school and college authorities to follow Covid protocols strictly. ‘’The school administration has initiated steps to sanitise the premises before reopening the institution. We are planning to start higher classes in groups and make seating arrangements accordingly,’’ said a teacher from a Kolkata school.

Pranab mondal

Our correspondent in West Bengal pranabm@newindianexpress.com