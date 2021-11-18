STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Parliament meant for discussion, not for tearing papers and dancing: Anurag Thakur

Thakur suggested that 75 topics of national and human interests should be selected for discussion in Parliament to mark 75 years of India's independence.

Published: 18th November 2021 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Anurag Thakur briefs the press on Cabinet decisions, at the National Media Centre in New Delhi

Union Minister Anurag Thakur. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHIMLA: In an apparent dig at opposition parties ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday said Parliament is meant for discussion and not for dancing and tearing papers.

He also suggested that 75 topics of national and human interests should be selected for discussion in Parliament to mark 75 years of India's independence.

Speaking at the valedictory session of the All India Presiding Officers Conference (AIPOC), Thakur emphasised the need for quality debates in legislatures and said efforts should me made to further enhance the standard of deliberations.

Without mentioning the opposition and disruptions created by it in previous sessions of Parliament, Thakur said, "Parliament is meant for discussion and not for tearing papers and dancing on tables. it can be done on roads."

Parliament witnessed unruly scenes in previous sessions during the passage of farm laws and discussion on various issues, with some parliamentarians tearing papers and some opposition members climbing atop the table of the Rajya Sabha Secretary General.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Thakur urged presiding officers to consider associating university students with legislatures so that they can help raise the standard of research.

He also recalled how during his maiden speech in Lok Sabha then Speaker Somnath Chatterjee gave him confidence and ensured that there was a cordial atmosphere in the House.

The Winter Session of Parliament will commence on November 29 and is likely to conclude on December 23.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anurag Thakur Parliament
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp