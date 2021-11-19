STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cumulative Covid vaccine doses administered in India cross 115.73 crore: Health ministry

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said.

Published: 19th November 2021 10:33 PM

Covid Vaccine, Bengaluru

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 115.73 crore on Friday, the Union health ministry said.

More than 46 lakh (46,31,286) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm on Friday, it said.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said.

The vaccination exercise, as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from the novel coronavirus infection, continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, it underlined.

​ALSO READ | UK to add booster doses to COVID vaccine pass for travel

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase.

The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

