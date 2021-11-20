STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Laws were aimed at getting farmers the right price: PM Narendra Modi

A large number of farmers and several farmers’ organisations welcomed and supported it. I want to thank all of them.

Narendra modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PIB India)

By Express News Service

Three agricultural laws were introduced as part of this great campaign to improve the condition of the farmers. The aim was that the farmers of the country, especially the small farmers, should be empowered and get the right price for their products and more options to sell their produce.

For years, this demand was made by the farmers, agricultural experts, agricultural economists and farmers’ organisations. In the past also, many governments had brainstormed on this issue. This time also, there was debate in Parliament following which these laws were introduced. A large number of farmers and several farmers’ organisations welcomed and supported it. I want to thank all of them.

Our government brought in the laws with a good intention, full sincerity and complete dedication for the welfare of farmers, especially small farmers, in the interest of agriculture and the country and for a bright future of the poor in villages. But we have not been able to explain to some farmers that such a sacred thing is absolutely pure and for the benefit of the farmers.  

Even though only a section of farmers was protesting, it was still important for us. Agricultural economists, scientists, progressive farmers also tried hard to make them understand the importance of agricultural laws.

We kept on explaining with utmost humility and with an open mind. Individual and group interactions also continued through various mediums. We did not leave any stone unturned to understand the arguments of the farmers. The government also agreed to change the provisions of the laws on which they had objections. We proposed suspending these laws for two years. In the meantime, this matter went to the Hon’ble Supreme Court. All these things are in front of the country, so I will not go into further details.

This is not the time to blame anyone. I want to tell you, the entire country, we have decided to repeal all three agricultural laws. We will complete the constitutional process to repeal these laws in the Parliament session later this month.

I urge all my agitating farmer companions that today is the holy day of Guru Purab and you should return to your homes, fields and to your families. Let’s make a fresh start. Let’s move forward with a fresh beginning. Today, the government has taken another important decision related to the agriculture sector. 
Excerpts from the PM’s address to the nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
