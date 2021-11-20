STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Narendra Giri death: CBI charges Anand Giri, 2 others with criminal conspiracy, abetment to suicide

The CBI has charged Giri, priest of Allahabad's Bade Hanuman Temple Addhya Tiwari and his son Sandeep Tiwari with criminal conspiracy and abetment to suicide.

Published: 20th November 2021 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

Anand Giri, the prime accused in the Mahant Narendra Giri death case, outside the district court in Prayagraj.

Anand Giri, the prime accused in the Mahant Narendra Giri death case, outside the district court in Prayagraj. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI on Saturday filed its charge sheet in the case of death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad chairman Acharya Narendra Giri against his disciple Anand Giri and two others, officials said.

In its charge sheet filed in a court in Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh, the CBI has charged Giri, priest of Allahabad's Bade Hanuman Temple Addhya Tiwari and his son Sandeep Tiwari with criminal conspiracy and abetment to suicide, they said.

Acharya Narendra Giri, who was the president of the largest organisation of sadhus in India, was found hanging by his disciples at the Baghambari Mutt in Allahabad on September 20.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad Acharya Narendra Giri Anand Giri
India Matters
Jharkhand engineering graduate Vishal Prasad Gupta (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Jharkhand engineer uses algae in water to extract bio-fuel and it is cheaper than petrol
Image for representational purpose only
Gujarat: Woman Covid patient returns home after 202 days of hospitalisation
FILE | Farmers take out a tractor march as part of a protest against the new farm laws. (Photo | PTI)
Proposed tractor march to Parliament not withdrawn yet: Frmer leaders
Rescue teams shifting people to relief camps from Janardhan Reddy colony in Nellore city limits. (Photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh rains: Four more deaths reported, toll rises to 23

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp