Over 116 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India: Union Health Ministry

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports by late night, Union health ministry said.

Published: 20th November 2021 09:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 09:40 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker administers Covid vaccine to a woman in Bengaluru.

A health worker administers Covid vaccine to a woman in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the 116-crore mark (116,42,50,214) with more than 60 lakh (60,25,558) vaccine doses administered till 7 pm on Saturday, the Union health ministry said.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports by late night, it added.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with the healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase.

The vaccination of the frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of Covid vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 years and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.

The Centre then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone aged above 18 years to be inoculated against the viral disease from May 1.

