Rajasthan cabinet to have 12 new faces, five from Sachin Pilot camp: Sources

The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government will have a total of 30 ministers, including 18 who resigned earlier.

Published: 21st November 2021 12:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2021 12:41 AM   |  A+A-

Ashok gehlot, Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The new Rajasthan cabinet will see 12 new faces, including five from the Sachin Pilot camp, in the reshuffle slated on Sunday, sources said.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has accepted the resignation of three cabinet ministers -- Raghu Sharma, Harish Chaudhary and Govind Singh Dotasra -- after all ministers in the Rajasthan cabinet resigned, they added.

Three ministers of state have been elevated to the cabinet rank, the sources said.

The new cabinet will have four members from the Scheduled Caste (SC) and three from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities, besides three women, including a Muslim face, they added.

Among the new ministers to take oath as cabinet ministers are Hemaram Chaudhary, Mahendrajit Singh Malviya, Ramlal Jat, Mahesh Joshi, Vishvendra Singh, Ramesh Meena, Mamta Bhupesh Barwa, Bhajanlal Jatav, Tikaram Juli, Govind Ram Meghwal and Shakuntala Rawat, the sources said.

Those who will take oath as the new ministers of state on Sunday are Jahida, Brijendra Singh Ola, Rajendra Durha and Muralilal Meena.

Comments

