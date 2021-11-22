Balakot airstrike hero Abhinandan Varthaman awarded Vir Chakra 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Balakot airstrike hero, Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman was honoured with Vir Chakra by President Ram Nath Kovind in the national capital on Monday for bringing down a Pakistani F-16 fighter aircraft during aerial combat on February 27, 2019.

Varthaman was promoted from Wing Commander to the rank of Group Captain earlier this month. He was honoured with Vir Chakra, India's third-highest wartime gallantry medal, by the President in an investiture ceremony.

Varthaman was captured by the Pakistani Army on February 27, 2019, after his MiG-21 Bison jet was shot down in a dogfight with the Pakistani jets. Before his jet was hit, he downed a Pakistani F-16 fighter.

The Balakot airstrike was carried out against the terror camps at Balakot of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in response to the deadly Pulwama attack that claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

It was the first aerial assault carried out by India in Pakistan after the 1971 India-Pakistan war. On February 26, 2019, around 3.30 am, 12 Mirage 2000 fighter jets crossed the Line of Control (LoC) and destroyed the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror camp in Pakistan's Balakot.

The Balakot airstrike demonstrated India's prowess to retaliate against Pakistan's sinister intentions.

Codenamed as 'Operation Bandar', the airstrike was conducted by the seventh and ninth squadrons of the Indian Air Force. After the strike, over two dozen fighter planes, including F-16s left Pakistani bases aiming to hit the Indian military installations. But the Indian Air force in anticipation of such an attack was ready and an aerial dogfight ensued. It ended with Wing Commander Varthaman, shooting down an F-16 fighter plane of Pakistan and getting hit in the process.

Varthaman exited safely but was captured. Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced the capture and India demanded his unconditional and safe return.

Back then, the US played a role in the release of the officer, who safely returned to India.

President Kovind also conferred the second-highest peacetime gallantry award to Sapper Prakash Jadhav (Posthumously) on Monday. Sapper Jadhav was from the Corps of Engineers. He was conferred with the Kirti Chakra (posthumously) for an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir in which he had neutralised a terrorist. Jadhav, who belonged to Karnataka, was grievously injured in the ensuing gunfight. His wife and mother received the award from the president.

Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal, Naib Subedar Sombit were among others who were conferred gallantry awards for their valour, courageous action and self-sacrifice.

Major Dhoundiyal was conferred with Shaurya Chakra (Posthumous) for his bravery displayed during an operation against the terrorists in J&K. Lt Nitika Kaul, wife of the officer, and mother Saroj Dhiundiyal received the gallantry medal on behalf of the officer. Nitika joined Army after the death of the officer.

Major Dhoundiyal laid down his life in an operation in Pinglang area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama. He and his team were on the trail of those behind the Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF soldiers. The force managed to kill Kamran, one of the plotters of the Pulwama attack and four others and recovered 200 kg explosive material. Along with Major Dhoundiyal, three other soldiers also attained martyrdom.

President also conferred Naib Subedar Sombir with Shaurya Chakra posthumously for killing an A++ category terrorist during an operation in Jammu & Kashmir.

Operating on a specific input about the presence of militants in Kulgam’s Turigam village, Naik Subedar Sombir laid a cordon and search operations in the area. Contact with the terrorists took place and Sombir got hit by two bullets during the operation and was seriously injured.

He was immediately shifted to the 92 Base Hospital, but unfortunately, he later succumbed to his injuries.

(With agency inputs)