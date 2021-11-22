STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Didi sets tone for Delhi visit, says Centre bulldozing federalism 

Mamata Banerjee said she may not join the dharna being staged by TMC MPs in protest against 'attack on party workers' in Tripura.

Published: 22nd November 2021 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA:  Going all-out at the BJP-led Centre, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the central government of ‘bulldozing’ federal structure of the country. Before leaving for Delhi on a three-day trip, the Trinamool supremo said she would raise the issues of enhancing BSF’s jurisdiction and widespread violence in Tripura where the Trinamool Congress is all set to contest in the upcoming Assembly elections.

“The skeleton of democracy has emerged during the BJP’s rule in the country. The Centre is bulldozing cooperative federalism. I will not accept its attempt to control authority of states by using power,’’ she said at Kolkata airport. Mamata criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah for initially not giving appointment to the TMC MPs, who were staging demonstration in North Block in protest against attack on the party functionaries and arrest of Saayoni Ghosh, the youth wing president of Bengal’s ruling party. 

‘‘During my visit to Delhi, I will meet the Prime Minister. Other than various state-related issues, I will flag the issue of enhancing BSF’s jurisdiction and violence in Tripura as well. I am surprised to see the human rights commission is not taking note of the ongoing brute force in the northeast state,’’ she said.   

Referring to Supreme Court’s order asking Tripura government to ensure all political parties’ activities in the state, she said, ‘‘The Tripura chief minister (Biplab Deb) and his government is defying the Supreme Court’s directive. They will have to reply to common people. I urge the higher judiciary to intervene.’’

The TMC supremo claimed that the saffron camp is scared, having understood that common people have lost faith in it. “The BJP never conducts elections; instead they create confusion among people. That’s why they are not allowing us to hold meetings in Tripura. I believe people of Tripura will give a befitting reply to the ongoing atrocities. They (BJP) will have to face the music.” 

