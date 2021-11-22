STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Grenade blast near Pathankot Army cantonment, alert sounded in district

Police said that some unidentified motorcyclists lobbed the grenade in front of the military area, and they were verifying CCTV images.

Published: 22nd November 2021 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 06:43 PM

Blast, Fire

Image used for representational purpose only (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

PATHANKOT: A grenade blast occurred near the gate of the Army cantonment here following which an alert has been sounded in the border district, police said on Monday.

No casualty was reported in the blast that took place on Sunday night, they said.

Some unidentified persons on a motorcycle hurled the grenade in front of the Triveni Dwar of the military area near Dheerapul here, police said, adding they were verifying CCTV footage of the area.

The CCTV footage is being analysed, Pathankot Senior Superintendent of Police Surendra Lamba told PTI.

Some parts of the hand grenade have been recovered from the site and a forensic team has collected samples, the SSP said.

WATCH |

After the blast, an alert has been sounded in the district and vehicles were being checked at various points in and around Pathankot.

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Monday said he has called a meeting of senior officers of the Amritsar border zone and Jalandhar zone on Tuesday to review the law and order situation and security in the state.

The Pathankot Air Force base was attacked by terrorists five years ago.

