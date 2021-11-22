STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

If Congress wins in Uttar Pradesh, skill schools for girls will be opened in every district: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has already made a number of women-centric promises in Uttar Pradesh.

Published: 22nd November 2021 08:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 08:29 PM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said if her party wins the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, skill development schools will be opened in every district in the name of 'veeranganas' like freedom fighter Jhalkari Bai.

The Congress leader has already made a number of women-centric promises, including 40 per cent tickets to females in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections next year, smartphones to all Class 12 pass girls and electric scooters to graduate women, if her party forms a government in the state.

"Salute to 'veerangana' Jhalkari Bai. The Congress has decided that if it forms the government in the state, skill schools will be opened in every district for girls in the name of 'veeranganas' like Jhalkari Bai," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi on the birth anniversary of the freedom fighter.

Jhalkari Bai (November 22, 1830 - April 4, 1858) was an adviser to Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi and fought alongside her in the 1857 rebellion.

Priyanka Gandhi had held a dialogue with women in Chitrakoot recently and exhorted them to come together to raise their voice and seek their rights in politics.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Priyanka Gandhi Uttar Pradesh
India Matters
The building has become a major draw for low budget tourists who cannot afford travelling to Agra (Photo | Special arrangement)
Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home for wife. See pics
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'Hybrid' immunity, vaccination behind low Covid cases, big third wave unlikely: Experts
Covid pills promising but their utility yet uncertain
A kitchen garden at a govt school (Photo | Express)
Amid soaring veggie prices, kitchen gardens offer boost to mid-day meals in TN govt schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp